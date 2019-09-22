Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Marathon Asset Management Llp Raised Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $5.31 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 46,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $191.19M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62M shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 79,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.52M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 842,357 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 133,778 shares. 1.85 million are held by Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated. Voloridge Ltd has 0.04% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 43,697 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 627,114 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Chicago Equity Prns Lc invested in 11,650 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,779 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 67,157 shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 14,000 shares. Awm Communication Incorporated accumulated 250,000 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 67,147 shares.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natera – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Launches AlloSeq® Tx 17 at ASHI/BANFF Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Rising Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $463.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 247,616 shares to 399,233 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 14,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Power Solutions Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.