Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Matthews International Capital Management Increased Stake in Yy (YY)

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 1.04 million shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 210,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71M, up from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 1.28 million shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 25,480 shares to 230,700 shares, valued at $69.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,603 shares, and cut its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 26,531 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 47,325 shares. 39,430 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 10,372 shares. Morgan Stanley has 206,234 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup Inc has 6,552 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Frontier Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 65,496 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Iszo Cap Management Lp holds 16.86% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 327,106 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2,511 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 45,144 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 9,935 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 41,100 shares.