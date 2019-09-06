Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $4.07 Million as Shares Rose; Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.01M market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 425,008 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 414.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 64,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 79,780 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 266,702 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Select Estimated Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Kenneth Karels on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Is Up 580% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx’s AlloSeq cfDNA and QTYPE Solutions Featured at EFI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Rising Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CDNA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Its Investigation of CareDx Inc.â€” CDNA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

