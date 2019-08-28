Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.07 Million; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding in Pcm (PCMI) by $5.30 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 186,988 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 720,815 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTEC, PCMI, ORIT – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does PCM, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCMI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against PCM, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of PCM, Inc. – PCMI – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 62,891 shares to 432,015 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 76,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Insurance Hlds Inc (NYSE:HRTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Cap Advsrs LP holds 0.07% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 10,105 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 137,400 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 22,772 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De holds 0.02% or 10,128 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 12,379 shares. G2 Investment Ptnrs Management reported 44,589 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 82,048 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 143,466 shares. 271,955 were reported by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Renaissance Technology Limited has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 267,200 shares. 13,095 were reported by Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Llc. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 65,244 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 13,349 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 59,900 shares.