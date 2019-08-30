Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Eam Investors Decreased Stake by $2.81 Million; As Davita (Call) (DVA) Share Price Rose, Holder Continental Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $502,200

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Davita Inc (Call) (DVA) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 10,700 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 696,349 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund; 06/04/2018 – MobileHelp® Healthcare Partners with American Well® to Deliver Expanded Telehealth Options for Consumer and Professional Healthcare Applications

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 90,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 52,675 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 143,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 323,437 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 149,767 shares to 386,854 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 45,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 7,556 shares to 12,556 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 39,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,255 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.