Caredx (CDNA) Position Maintained by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $376,376

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 7,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 258,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65M, down from 265,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.02 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 69,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 309,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14M, up from 240,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 519,604 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 21,994 shares to 81,276 shares, valued at $22.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaalco Energy Inc (13D) (NYSE:EGY) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 285,754 were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 11,105 shares. Teton stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 17,537 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Parametric Llc has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.21% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gagnon Advisors Limited Co owns 293,785 shares for 6.04% of their portfolio. Perkins Management reported 126,750 shares stake. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 731,460 shares. 133,778 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Limited has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 41,730 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 69,400 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp reported 35,779 shares stake.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,075 shares to 85,167 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 62,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

