Caredx (CDNA) Position Held by Deutsche Bank Ag; As Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Price Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Lifted Stake

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 13,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 285,754 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28M, up from 271,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 7.43% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 814,896 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 729,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.08 million, up from 716,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 827,639 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE)

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 191,066 shares to 629,145 shares, valued at $23.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) by 50,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,174 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Awm accumulated 250,000 shares or 1.72% of the stock. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 210,240 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 2 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8,081 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Driehaus Cap Management Limited holds 771,641 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel has invested 0.1% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gagnon Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 293,785 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 50,100 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Aperio Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 60,800 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 71,700 shares to 4.13 million shares, valued at $130.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 364,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).