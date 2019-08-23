Caredx (CDNA) Position Has Upped by Oberweis Asset Management Inc; Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding by $2.80 Million; Share Price Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 300.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 156,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 209,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 52,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 280,069 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 1.98M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voya Invest Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,420 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.02% or 240,374 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 47,325 shares. 22,387 were accumulated by Grp Inc. Waddell Reed Finance Inc reported 0.1% stake. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 18,707 shares. Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 4.37 million shares. Virtu Lc holds 35,430 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 360,492 are owned by Bamco. Citigroup accumulated 6,552 shares. Timpani Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.05% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Geode Cap Lc holds 480,371 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 15,600 shares to 45,210 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,710 shares, and cut its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI).

