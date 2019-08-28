Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose While Iszo Capital Management LP Cut Position by $29.95 Million; Tegean Capital Management Has Upped Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake by $3.28 Million; Valuation Declined

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 720,815 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company's stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 1.85M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership owns 802,069 shares. Timpani Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.05% or 136,167 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 3,325 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 67,633 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 2.27 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Mellon has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). G2 Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 44,589 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Inc has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 586,916 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 4,377 shares. Paragon Paragon Ii Joint Venture holds 50,000 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 30,659 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd has 1,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 39,430 shares. 1,010 were accumulated by Victory Mgmt. Td Asset reported 20,115 shares.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by various financial news outlets covering topics including investigations, patent lawsuits, and company announcements.