Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose While Gagnon Advisors Trimmed Holding by $2.50 Million; Bce (BCE) Stock Rose While Hamlin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 43,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.40M, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 1.42 million shares traded or 60.45% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 630,905 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 57,085 shares to 471,959 shares, valued at $44.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 64,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $641.07M for 17.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,877 were reported by Atria Invs. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd reported 8,081 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 466,218 shares. Moreover, Millrace Asset Inc has 1.15% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voya Inv Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited owns 555,483 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 29,608 shares. Granite Point Mngmt LP has invested 0.15% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voloridge Invest Lc accumulated 43,697 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 3,611 shares. Moreover, Friess Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 220,543 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 35,779 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 52,166 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,844 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc.

