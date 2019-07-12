Caredx (CDNA) Market Value Rose While Gagnon Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Shareholder Foster & Motley Lifted Its Stake by $317,108 as Share Value Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 937,313 shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 665,587 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 5.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8th, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Announces KidneyCare and Showcases Leadership in Transplantation at ATC – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Announces Full Repayment of its Outstanding Debt – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,306 shares to 66,963 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S.A. Ads (NYSE:TOT) by 11,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,088 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

