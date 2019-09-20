Caredx (CDNA) Market Valuation Rose While Gagnon Securities Decreased Stake; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Rose, Gam Holding Ag Has Decreased Stake

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 79,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.52 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 188,274 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 42.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 4,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 5,555 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, down from 9,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $155.38. About 33,425 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $463.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 19,396 shares to 132,685 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 377,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LL).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has invested 0.69% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Amalgamated Savings Bank has 7,283 shares. M&T Bank Corporation owns 5,689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 4,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 1.14 million shares. 35,779 are held by Essex Company Ltd Company. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rk Capital has 174,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). State Street Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 11,650 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). First Interstate State Bank invested in 3,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Sei Investments stated it has 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 32,067 shares to 58,139 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 12.34% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $93.56M for 22.45 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.37% EPS growth.