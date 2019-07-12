Caredx (CDNA) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Holding; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Upped Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $554,600

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 1.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 272,788 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares to 196,808 shares, valued at $21.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Gru holds 0% or 2,000 shares. 45,144 were reported by Macquarie Grp Limited. Blackrock holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 2.46M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,575 shares in its portfolio. 67,950 are held by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company. Citadel Advisors Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 0.14% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 240,120 shares. Moreover, Axiom Int Investors Lc De has 0.1% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 103,525 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 65,244 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 15,367 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 1.84 million shares or 0% of the stock. Paragon Paragon Ii Joint Venture has 1.49% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 50,000 shares. 6,072 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc.

