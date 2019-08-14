Caredx (CDNA) Holder Osterweis Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.74 Million; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Baldwin Brothers Boosted Stake

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 41,399 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 31,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $165.31. About 550,950 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 88,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 120,290 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 208,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 138,861 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Honeywell International Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HON – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 3,400 shares. Arvest Bancorp Trust Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 124,567 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 9,656 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop Holdings has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 325,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Com Commercial Bank holds 402,670 shares. Smith Asset Gp LP stated it has 56,290 shares. Becker Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,355 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 64,429 shares stake. Hemenway Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 888,397 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Texas Capital Fincl Bank Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 3,172 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 166,102 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,309 shares to 73,995 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,386 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Management Llc stated it has 219,052 shares. Osterweis Management Inc accumulated 120,290 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York has 0.04% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gagnon Advsrs owns 365,355 shares for 6.59% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 90,500 shares. 22,364 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Invesco Limited owns 411,079 shares. 67,950 are held by Qs Ltd Liability Corp. Bamco Incorporated owns 360,492 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Friess Assoc Ltd Llc holds 202,698 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc owns 134,681 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 46,344 shares. Citigroup reported 6,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,465 shares to 102,530 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).