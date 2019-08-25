Caredx (CDNA) Holder Gagnon Securities Decreased Holding as Stock Rose; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding Maintained by Riverpark Capital Management Llc

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 204,343 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,959 shares to 48,483 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 14,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,578 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Interxion Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Announces KidneyCare and Showcases Leadership in Transplantation at ATC – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CareDx Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Drives Personalized Medicine in Transplantation at CEOT – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Profiles AlloSeq Suite of NGS Products at ASHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 75,034 shares. Millrace Asset Gru reported 1% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 15,367 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 1,195 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Lc has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 376,884 shares. Osterweis Management accumulated 0.24% or 120,290 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 12,575 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0.55% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,349 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Teton Advisors invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gagnon Advsrs Ltd Co holds 6.59% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 365,355 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 143,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 134,681 shares.