Caredx (CDNA) Holder Gagnon Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $2.50 Million; Moors & Cabot Cut Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake by $337,187

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc analyzed 71,570 shares as the company's stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 658,936 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 46.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc analyzed 2,263 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 2,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394,000, down from 4,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.46 million shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.43 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire" on September 12, 2019

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28,802 shares to 31,002 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,611 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 12,031 shares in its portfolio. 133,778 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% or 665,081 shares. Northern holds 0% or 459,395 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,916 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt reported 99,385 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 50,911 shares. 106 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 50,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 627,114 shares. Granite Point Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 61,160 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "CareDx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire" on August 01, 2019

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.