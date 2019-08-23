Caredx (CDNA) Holder Gagnon Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $4.07 Million as Shares Rose; Clearline Capital LP Boosted Its Stake in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) by $5.07 Million as Market Value Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 818,987 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 368,319 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp reported 1.92 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 100,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 187,896 shares. Crow Point Lc reported 17,379 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 45,249 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 203,773 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Moreover, Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 117,265 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 168,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 94,812 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 199,715 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares to 246,512 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 118,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,405 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $225,372 activity. $27,627 worth of stock was bought by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31. $25,136 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by Clayman Michael D. on Thursday, August 8. $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares were bought by MERRIFIELD C ANN.

