Caredx (CDNA) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Gates Capital Management Has Lowered Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding by $11.29 Million as Stock Price Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52 million, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53M, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 889,494 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,167 are held by Timpani Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.01% or 360,692 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 6,072 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eam Limited Co stated it has 52,675 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.24% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 120,290 shares. Iszo Capital Limited Partnership invested in 16.86% or 327,106 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 53,751 shares. Essex Invest Co Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company invested in 267,200 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2,511 shares. Art Advsr Lc holds 13,349 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CareDx (CDNA) Appoints Chris Cournoyer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Adds iBox Technology, Next Step Towards Artificial Intelligence in Transplant Care – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Announces KidneyCare and Showcases Leadership in Transplantation at ATC – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cedars Sinai Uses AlloSure in Tocilizumab Trial – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58M shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $93.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 310 were accumulated by Daiwa Sb Ltd. Marshall Wace Llp reported 39 shares stake. Ubs Oconnor Lc accumulated 269,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 106,363 shares. Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,160 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.53% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 75,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.29% or 1.92M shares. Tcw Gru reported 0.09% stake. Citigroup owns 356,230 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 7,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt Rech accumulated 0.19% or 15,000 shares. Glenmede Communications Na accumulated 0.02% or 86,069 shares. Cap Advisers Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Echo Street Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 990,353 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.