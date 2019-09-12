Caredx (CDNA) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Cut Holding by $2.50 Million; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Position by $1.15 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57M, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.69M market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 152,836 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 5,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 19,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 14,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $218.37. About 617,530 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group’s securities division heads will leave the firm in June; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.2%; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Conducts Review After Allegations of 1994 Sexual Assault; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute; 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc reported 11,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Capital Management Limited Com owns 48,004 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Raymond James Associate accumulated 81,992 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 9,235 shares. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.18% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 35,779 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 65,286 shares. Oberweis Asset reported 1.68% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 516 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Rk Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 174,000 shares. Perkins accumulated 126,750 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc owns 279,306 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Macquarie owns 41,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareDx (CDNA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Is Up 580% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cedars Sinai Uses AlloSure in Tocilizumab Trial – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Services has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Loomis Sayles And Com LP accumulated 321,372 shares. 18,480 were accumulated by Moon Mngmt Llc. Sterling Investment Mngmt holds 2.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 13,271 shares. Valueworks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,975 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,466 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Century accumulated 3,100 shares. Sigma Counselors owns 12,652 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Kistler has 1,063 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Webster Bancorp N A holds 0.24% or 8,603 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 1.6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd holds 280,626 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VC Deals: Tyson Continues Plant-Based Meat Investments – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Square Stock Will Eventually Move Much Higher, But Donâ€™t Buy It Yet – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 50,230 shares to 5,705 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 788,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,031 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).