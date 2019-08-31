Caredx (CDNA) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $373,953; Gmt Capital Increased Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $16.48 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 765,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, up from 753,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 311,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 959,020 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.92M, up from 647,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 166,200 shares to 30.77M shares, valued at $219.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Millendo Therapeutics Inc by 39,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,314 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 70,290 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Llc holds 0.31% or 5.48M shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.18M shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.09% or 678,797 shares in its portfolio. 76,597 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Of Vermont holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.38% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.42M shares. 35,674 are owned by Fiduciary. Pitcairn has 13,746 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs accumulated 0.02% or 5,756 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 14,600 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.22 million shares to 406,546 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 34,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,281 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Armstrong Henry H Associate has 0.08% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). New York-based Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Osterweis Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 120,290 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Macquarie Gp reported 45,144 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Castleark Management Limited Com has invested 0.23% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Principal Group reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 376,884 were accumulated by Aqr Limited Liability. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 3,200 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.46 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York has 0.04% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 30,659 shares.

