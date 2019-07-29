Caredx (CDNA) Holder Blackrock Cut Holding by $898,845 as Stock Rose; As Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Shares Rose, Banc Funds Co Has Lifted Holding by $446,400

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 832,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 808,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 3,726 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 8.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK SAYS HELD TALKS WITH MILOST AS PROSPECTIVE INVESTOR; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC – IN TALKS WITH A NUMBER OF INVESTORS AND HAS NOT CONCLUDED AN INVESTMENT TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Reports Record Earnings up 64% over Prior Year Quarter; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Nigeria’s Unity Bank in talks to sell stake to foreign investors – CEO; 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NIGERIAN BOURSE WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Raises Dividend to 7c; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 27/03/2018 – MILOST COMMENTS ON UNITY BANK IN STATEMENT

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 28,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.63 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 251,564 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

