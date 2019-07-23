CareDx, (CDNA) At $33.02 Forms Top; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering CACI International (CACI)

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) formed multiple top with $35.33 target or 7.00% above today’s $33.02 share price. CareDx, Inc (CDNA) has $1.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 746,548 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS

Among 2 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CACI Int`l had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. See CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Citi New Target: $200.0000 230.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $224 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $227 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $225.0000 250.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 215.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 260.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12,011 activity. Wallace William S also sold $12,011 worth of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) & Welbilt (WBT) Added to Citi SMID Focus List, CACI Int’l (CACI) & Nu Skin (NUS) Removed – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CACI International Inc (CACI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CACI International to Release 4th Quarter and Year-End FY19 Results After Market Close on August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Named a Washington Post Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 19.98 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI International Inc shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial owns 199,398 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt L P owns 8,735 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 113 shares. M&T Bank & Trust holds 3,617 shares. Century holds 50,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 6,858 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Llc owns 8,444 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 488 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Finance Serv Inc has 38,595 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 7,800 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com accumulated 2,751 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Regions stated it has 2,776 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $210.87. About 125,624 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CACI International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACI); 04/05/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N : NOBLE CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Yee James P sold $776,100.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx has $46 highest and $3000 lowest target. $36.60’s average target is 10.84% above currents $33.02 stock price. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $46 target in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Raymond James. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Thursday, February 21 report.