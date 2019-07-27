CareDx, (CDNA) At $32.28 Forms Top; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Cut Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) formed multiple top with $33.57 target or 4.00% above today’s $32.28 share price. CareDx, Inc (CDNA) has $1.36B valuation. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 384,525 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 48.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 5,045 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 5,340 shares with $486,000 value, down from 10,385 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $137.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 552,912 were reported by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research. 25,000 are owned by United Fire Group Inc Inc. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd holds 0.33% or 661,450 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd owns 62,532 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 89,302 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company owns 5,330 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd owns 23,107 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Llc owns 0.12% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 12,122 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 99,357 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv reported 3.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.02% or 28,763 shares in its portfolio. Old National Retail Bank In has invested 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hudock Capital Group Ltd holds 2,340 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Titan Spine NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA warns on Medtronic pump security risks – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Closing of Public Offering of â‚¬5 Billion of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Canada Recognized as One of the Best Workplacesâ„¢ in Healthcare in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.73 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Northland Capital. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Northland Capital maintained the shares of MDT in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Needham maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Needham has “Buy” rating and $121 target.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) stake by 4,940 shares to 78,744 valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) stake by 7,455 shares and now owns 43,686 shares. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity. Yee James P also sold $776,100 worth of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx has $46 highest and $3000 lowest target. $36.60’s average target is 13.38% above currents $32.28 stock price. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 22. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, February 21.