Care.Com Ord (CRCM) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $876,641 as Market Value Declined; Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder Redmile Group Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Care.Com Ord (CRCM) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 46,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 55,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 101,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Care.Com Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 238,348 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 5.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The hedge fund held 10.97M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267.46 million, down from 16.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma 3Q Loss/Shr 11c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ls Invest Ltd has 0.01% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Portolan Capital Management Ltd Com holds 2.2% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. 24,143 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Goldman Sachs reported 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 33,699 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 31,015 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 16,562 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory has invested 0.02% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0% or 10,095 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). American International Grp Inc invested in 15,840 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 40,452 shares to 43,552 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 244,942 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 17,421 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 2.08M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 288,951 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Ser Inc has 11,553 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management holds 0.01% or 85,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 63,683 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 98 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.03% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Llc De reported 70,175 shares. 44,002 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Tru. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 3,567 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 11.29 million shares to 19.62 million shares, valued at $266.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

