Care.com Inc. (CRCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

We are contrasting Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. 17 1.64 N/A 1.15 9.56 Sohu.com Limited 16 0.21 N/A -6.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Care.com Inc. and Sohu.com Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16% Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Care.com Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sohu.com Limited’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Care.com Inc. Its rival Sohu.com Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Care.com Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sohu.com Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Care.com Inc. and Sohu.com Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is Care.com Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 187.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Care.com Inc. and Sohu.com Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 57.6%. About 4.7% of Care.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02%

For the past year Care.com Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sohu.com Limited.

Summary

Care.com Inc. beats Sohu.com Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.