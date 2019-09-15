Care.com Inc. (CRCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. 14 1.65 N/A 1.15 9.56 Bilibili Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Care.com Inc. and Bilibili Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Care.com Inc. and Bilibili Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16% Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Care.com Inc. and Bilibili Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bilibili Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$13 is Care.com Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 26.95%. On the other hand, Bilibili Inc.’s potential upside is 31.47% and its consensus target price is $19.8. The information presented earlier suggests that Bilibili Inc. looks more robust than Care.com Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of Care.com Inc. shares and 27.8% of Bilibili Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.7% of Care.com Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.12% are Bilibili Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84%

For the past year Care.com Inc. has -43.24% weaker performance while Bilibili Inc. has 3.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Care.com Inc. beats Bilibili Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.