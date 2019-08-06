Care.com, Inc. (CRCM) Reaches $8.01 After 6.00% Down Move; Blackstone (BSL)’s Sentiment Is 1

The stock of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 21.62% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 1.36 million shares traded or 138.43% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $260.14M company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $7.53 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CRCM worth $15.61 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carecom had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $711,189 activity. Marcelo Sheila Lirio sold 30,000 shares worth $711,189.

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Care.com, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRCM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Care.com reports weak outlook; founder stepping aside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Care.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $260.14 million. The firm helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. It has a 6.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Care.com, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Group Inc invested 0.38% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 28,043 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 49,562 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 190,874 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 21,649 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 115 shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 544,860 shares. Secor Capital L P invested in 0.11% or 25,860 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 16,400 shares. Dorsey Wright And holds 0% or 429 shares in its portfolio.

