Care.com Inc. (CRCM) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Contrasting side by side

Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. 14 1.64 N/A 1.15 9.56 VeriSign Inc. 199 18.37 N/A 7.14 29.58

Table 1 highlights Care.com Inc. and VeriSign Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. VeriSign Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Care.com Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Care.com Inc. is currently more affordable than VeriSign Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Care.com Inc. and VeriSign Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.9 beta means Care.com Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, VeriSign Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Care.com Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, VeriSign Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Care.com Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Care.com Inc. and VeriSign Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VeriSign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.95% for Care.com Inc. with average target price of $13. On the other hand, VeriSign Inc.’s potential upside is 10.63% and its average target price is $210. Based on the data given earlier, Care.com Inc. is looking more favorable than VeriSign Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Care.com Inc. and VeriSign Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 94.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Care.com Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of VeriSign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35%

For the past year Care.com Inc. has -43.24% weaker performance while VeriSign Inc. has 42.35% stronger performance.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Care.com Inc.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.