Care.com Inc. (CRCM) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Contrasting side by side

Both Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. 14 1.64 N/A 1.15 9.56 Match Group Inc. 70 11.86 N/A 1.71 43.93

In table 1 we can see Care.com Inc. and Match Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Match Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Care.com Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Care.com Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Care.com Inc. and Match Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 136.2% 22.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.9 shows that Care.com Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Match Group Inc.’s 0.28 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Care.com Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Match Group Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Care.com Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Match Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Care.com Inc. and Match Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Match Group Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Care.com Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.08% and an $13 average price target. Meanwhile, Match Group Inc.’s average price target is $85, while its potential upside is 8.03%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Care.com Inc. is looking more favorable than Match Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Care.com Inc. and Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 90.2% respectively. Care.com Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.6% of Match Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% Match Group Inc. -3.51% 9.26% 24.57% 43.52% 124.54% 76.03%

For the past year Care.com Inc. had bearish trend while Match Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Match Group Inc. beats Care.com Inc.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.