Care.com Inc. (CRCM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Internet Information Providers company, Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Care.com Inc. has 82.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Care.com Inc. has 4.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Care.com Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.30% 16.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Care.com Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com Inc. N/A 16 9.56 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Care.com Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Care.com Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

Care.com Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 123.35%. The competitors have a potential upside of 69.46%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Care.com Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Care.com Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Care.com Inc. has -43.24% weaker performance while Care.com Inc.’s peers have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Care.com Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Care.com Inc.’s competitors have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Care.com Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Care.com Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.9 shows that Care.com Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Care.com Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Summary

Care.com Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Care.com Inc.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.