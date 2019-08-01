Care.com, Inc. (CRCM) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; KESKO OYJ WERTPAPIEREN ORDINARY SHARES B (KKOYF) Shorts Decreased By 9.56%

Analysts expect Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 417,792 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

KESKO OYJ WERTPAPIEREN ORDINARY SHARES B (OTCMKTS:KKOYF) had a decrease of 9.56% in short interest. KKOYF’s SI was 35,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.56% from 38,700 shares previously. It closed at $51.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company has market cap of $5.92 billion. The firm operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland.

Among 2 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carecom had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The stock of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 7.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $355.94 million. The firm helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers.

