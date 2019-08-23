Care Com (CRCM) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Raised Its Holding by $394,801; Domtar (UFS) Stake Maintained by Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 571,921 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 617.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 20,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 24,143 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, up from 3,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 391,850 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Domtar drops amid downgrades on market outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Domtar Corporation (UFS) CEO John Williams on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Barrick Gold, CannTrust, Foot Locker, Inogen, L3Harris, Merck, Petrobras, Starbucks, Symantec, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domtar Is Once Again Priced For Failure – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fort Mill-based Domtar misses Q2 expectations in soft paper market – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 110,317 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). James Invest Rech reported 13,365 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 85,197 are held by First Trust Advsrs Lp. 11,606 were reported by Bokf Na. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 16,293 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). The France-based Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 11,085 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Federated Inc Pa owns 0.07% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 544,835 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated reported 6,965 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 57,663 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (AGQ) by 43,974 shares to 198,051 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Care.com, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRCM) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Care.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Care.com, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRCM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3,100 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 21,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,405 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Blackrock invested in 0% or 4.07M shares. West Chester Advsr holds 0.41% or 10,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,145 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 28,043 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 360,000 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 305,022 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Northern Tru invested in 266,451 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) or 33,699 shares. 300,643 are owned by Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Corporation. Cadence Capital Management Lc stated it has 97,395 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Inc owns 188,889 shares.