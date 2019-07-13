Care Com (CRCM) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.27 Million as Share Price Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose While David R Rahn & Associates Has Increased Position

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 66,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 164,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 435,929 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM)

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 2,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 209,882 shares to 529,229 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 27,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.02% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 35,087 shares in its portfolio. 33,699 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 16,513 shares. Spark Invest Ltd Liability owns 24,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 11,175 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Lc accumulated 0.02% or 300,643 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Principal Finance Group owns 227,758 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 29,609 shares. Boston Limited Liability Co reported 32,218 shares. Invesco holds 305,022 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). West Chester Capital Advisors Inc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $711,189 activity.

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.86% or 194,545 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 338 are owned by Janney Capital Ltd Liability Co. Joel Isaacson Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Tru invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 25,270 were reported by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt stated it has 15,667 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. American Insur Tx owns 29,070 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 344 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership holds 49,634 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability reported 667 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,923 shares. Pension has 2.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 5.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 113,715 shares. Garrison Bradford And has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).