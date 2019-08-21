Care Com (CRCM) Market Valuation Declined While Marathon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Halcyon Management Partners LP Holding In Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Was Upped

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 814,640 shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08 million, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Dupont Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 38,034 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability owns 4,058 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kistler owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 381 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) or 8,374 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 28,043 shares. Pdt Limited Liability reported 79,146 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 10,182 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 69,152 shares stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 1,200 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 17,588 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,448 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC).

