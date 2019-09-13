Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 31 1.08 N/A 0.22 128.87 Worldpay Inc. 118 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61

Table 1 highlights Cardtronics plc and Worldpay Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Worldpay Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cardtronics plc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cardtronics plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Worldpay Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cardtronics plc and Worldpay Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6% Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cardtronics plc’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Worldpay Inc.’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Cardtronics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Worldpay Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Worldpay Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cardtronics plc and Worldpay Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Worldpay Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $119.71 consensus price target and a -11.33% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cardtronics plc and Worldpay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Cardtronics plc shares. Competitively, Worldpay Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63%

For the past year Cardtronics plc was less bullish than Worldpay Inc.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Cardtronics plc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.