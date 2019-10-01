Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s Financial Results Comparing With TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

As Business Services businesses, Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 30 2.21 36.44M 0.22 128.87 TTEC Holdings Inc. 47 2.66 14.44M 1.08 43.40

Table 1 demonstrates Cardtronics plc and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TTEC Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cardtronics plc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cardtronics plc’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cardtronics plc and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 122,693,602.69% 2.8% 0.6% TTEC Holdings Inc. 30,444,866.12% 14.9% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cardtronics plc is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Cardtronics plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, TTEC Holdings Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cardtronics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cardtronics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year Cardtronics plc has weaker performance than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Cardtronics plc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.