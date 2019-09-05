Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s Financial Results Comparing With R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)

Both Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 31 1.00 N/A 0.22 128.87 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cardtronics plc and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cardtronics plc and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cardtronics plc’s 1.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s 1.77 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cardtronics plc is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cardtronics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cardtronics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year Cardtronics plc had bullish trend while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Cardtronics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.