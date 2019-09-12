Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

This is a contrast between Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 31 1.08 N/A 0.22 128.87 PFSweb Inc. 4 0.19 N/A 0.03 118.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PFSweb Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cardtronics plc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cardtronics plc’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PFSweb Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cardtronics plc and PFSweb Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6% PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.29 beta means Cardtronics plc’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, PFSweb Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

Cardtronics plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, PFSweb Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. PFSweb Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cardtronics plc and PFSweb Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics plc 0 0 0 0.00 PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PFSweb Inc. has an average target price of $10, with potential upside of 311.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cardtronics plc and PFSweb Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.3% respectively. Cardtronics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 2.6% are PFSweb Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27%

For the past year Cardtronics plc had bullish trend while PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cardtronics plc beats PFSweb Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.