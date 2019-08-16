Cardtronics plc (CATM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 31 0.94 N/A 0.22 128.87 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 158 0.94 N/A 16.08 9.76

In table 1 we can see Cardtronics plc and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cardtronics plc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Cardtronics plc is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Alliance Data Systems Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cardtronics plc and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cardtronics plc has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Cardtronics plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Alliance Data Systems Corporation which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cardtronics plc and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Cardtronics plc’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential upside is 41.41%. On the other hand, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s potential upside is 18.45% and its consensus price target is $167. The results provided earlier shows that Cardtronics plc appears more favorable than Alliance Data Systems Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cardtronics plc and Alliance Data Systems Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.7%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Cardtronics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year Cardtronics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats Cardtronics plc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.