Cardtronics plc (CATM) Reaches $27.07 After 7.00% Down Move; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Standex International (SXI) Holding By $904,397

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Standex International Corporation (SXI) stake by 74.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,389 shares as Standex International Corporation (SXI)’s stock rose 8.10%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 4,289 shares with $314,000 value, down from 16,678 last quarter. Standex International Corporation now has $783.36 million valuation. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 50,970 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 10/04/2018 – Standex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Standex Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – Standex to Webcast 2018 Investor Day on May 17th; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – Standex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 03/04/2018 – Standex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 10-11; 25/04/2018 – Standex Announces 215th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

The stock of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 490,614 shares traded. Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has risen 15.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CATM News: 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings On Cardtronics PLC; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 DJ Cardtronics plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATM); 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.45 TO $1.65; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 27C; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM NetworkThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.23 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $25.18 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CATM worth $85.82M less.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It has a 71.61 P/E ratio. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements.

Among 2 analysts covering Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cardtronics has $40 highest and $38 lowest target. $39’s average target is 44.07% above currents $27.07 stock price. Cardtronics had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Schwab Us Large (SCHX) stake by 16,979 shares to 310,181 valued at $20.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) stake by 90,350 shares and now owns 1.34 million shares. Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatili (USMV) was raised too.

Analysts await Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SXI’s profit will be $15.94M for 12.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Standex International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.85% EPS growth.