Cardtronics plc (CATM) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Shorts at Mednax (MD) Raised By 10.15%

Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) had an increase of 10.15% in short interest. MD’s SI was 4.74 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.15% from 4.31M shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 5 days are for Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD)’s short sellers to cover MD’s short positions. The SI to Mednax Inc’s float is 5.58%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 293,482 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD)

Analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to report $0.61 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.96% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. CATM’s profit would be $27.63M giving it 12.32 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Cardtronics plc’s analysts see 1.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 165,970 shares traded. Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has risen 15.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CATM News: 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Rev $336.2M; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Executive Buys More Cardtronics: 13F; 21/04/2018 DJ Cardtronics plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATM); 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.48, REV VIEW $1.27 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.45 TO $1.65; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q REV. $336.2M, EST. $311.1M; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings On Cardtronics PLC; Outlook Stable

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It has a 79.55 P/E ratio. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mednax has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 15.84% above currents $22.16 stock price. Mednax had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2800 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets.