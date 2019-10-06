Cardtronics plc (CATM) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Sellers Increased By 0.68% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to report $0.61 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 12.96% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. CATM’s profit would be $27.31 million giving it 12.44 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Cardtronics plc’s analysts see 1.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 229,964 shares traded. Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has risen 15.02% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CATM News: 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Executive Buys More Cardtronics: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q REV. $336.2M, EST. $311.1M; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 27C; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Rev $336.2M; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.48, REV VIEW $1.27 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. IPDN’s SI was 118,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 117,600 shares previously. With 11,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s short sellers to cover IPDN’s short positions. The SI to Professional Diversity Network Inc’s float is 3.59%. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 646 shares traded. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) has declined 49.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.15% the S&P500.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It has a 80.29 P/E ratio. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements.

