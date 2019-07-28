Cardtronics plc (CATM) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Contrasting side by side

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 31 1.00 N/A 0.22 154.89 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.18 N/A 1.11 29.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cardtronics plc and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cardtronics plc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Cardtronics plc’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.35 beta indicates that Cardtronics plc is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cardtronics plc are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cardtronics plc and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

Cardtronics plc’s upside potential is 35.70% at a $39 consensus target price. Competitively Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has an average target price of $36.67, with potential upside of 3.79%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cardtronics plc seems more appealing than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cardtronics plc and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.9%. About 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -3% -1.81% 20.44% -5.05% 16.23% 31.65% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76%

For the past year Cardtronics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats Cardtronics plc on 8 of the 12 factors.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.