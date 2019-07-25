Cardtronics plc (CATM) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Contrasting side by side

Both Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 31 1.01 N/A 0.22 154.89 MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.84 N/A 3.65 19.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cardtronics plc and MAXIMUS Inc. MAXIMUS Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cardtronics plc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cardtronics plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of MAXIMUS Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.35 beta indicates that Cardtronics plc is 35.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. MAXIMUS Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cardtronics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MAXIMUS Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. MAXIMUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cardtronics plc and MAXIMUS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$39 is Cardtronics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 36.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cardtronics plc shares and 97.9% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Cardtronics plc shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are MAXIMUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -3% -1.81% 20.44% -5.05% 16.23% 31.65% MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49%

For the past year Cardtronics plc has stronger performance than MAXIMUS Inc.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats Cardtronics plc on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.