Cardtronics plc (CATM) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 31 1.03 N/A 0.22 128.87 Hill International Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cardtronics plc and Hill International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cardtronics plc and Hill International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6% Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cardtronics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Hill International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cardtronics plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Hill International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Hill International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardtronics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cardtronics plc and Hill International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 62.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s shares. Competitively, Hill International Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54% Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27%

For the past year Cardtronics plc has stronger performance than Hill International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cardtronics plc beats Hill International Inc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.