Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics Inc. 20 4.27 N/A -1.85 0.00 Criteo S.A. 22 0.53 N/A 1.31 15.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cardlytics Inc. and Criteo S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84% -27.2% Criteo S.A. 0.00% 10.9% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cardlytics Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Criteo S.A. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Cardlytics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Criteo S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cardlytics Inc. and Criteo S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Criteo S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Cardlytics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.12% and an $25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Criteo S.A.’s consensus price target is $31.5, while its potential upside is 70.27%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Criteo S.A. is looking more favorable than Cardlytics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cardlytics Inc. and Criteo S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 93.3% respectively. Insiders held 5.6% of Cardlytics Inc. shares. Competitively, Criteo S.A. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardlytics Inc. 14.16% 31.18% 16.01% 4.31% 5.97% 85.32% Criteo S.A. -5.64% -6.18% -29.01% -2.23% -24.01% -13.07%

For the past year Cardlytics Inc. had bullish trend while Criteo S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Criteo S.A. beats Cardlytics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.