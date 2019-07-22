Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Since Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics Inc. 19 4.05 N/A -1.85 0.00 Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cardlytics Inc. and Bilibili Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cardlytics Inc. and Bilibili Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84% -27.2% Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -8.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cardlytics Inc. and Bilibili Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bilibili Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$25 is Cardlytics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -9.52%. On the other hand, Bilibili Inc.’s potential upside is 28.53% and its consensus target price is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Bilibili Inc. looks more robust than Cardlytics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Cardlytics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.9% of Bilibili Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% are Cardlytics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.12% of Bilibili Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardlytics Inc. 14.16% 31.18% 16.01% 4.31% 5.97% 85.32% Bilibili Inc. -9.39% -9.6% -14.67% 15.9% 28.67% 6.44%

For the past year Cardlytics Inc. has stronger performance than Bilibili Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bilibili Inc. beats Cardlytics Inc.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.