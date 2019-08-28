Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Reaches $37.13 52-Week High; Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Increased Weibo (WB) Holding By $5.03 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 87.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parus Finance Uk Ltd acquired 82,480 shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 42.35%. The Parus Finance Uk Ltd holds 176,965 shares with $10.97M value, up from 94,485 last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $9.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 103,430 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4

The stock of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) hit a new 52-week high and has $38.99 target or 5.00% above today’s $37.13 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $848.13M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $38.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $42.41 million more. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 114,346 shares traded. Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has risen 58.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CDLX News: 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 20/04/2018 – CARDLYTICS CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER NAMED ATLANTA BUSINESS CHRONICLE’S CORPORATE COUNSEL OF THE YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Loss/Shr $1.26; 10/05/2018 – Cardlytics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Rev $39.3M; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics Sees 1Q Rev $29.5M-$30M; 07/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Cardlytics, Inc. operates purchase data intelligence platforms in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $848.13 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It operates Cardlytics Direct, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach clients through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels; and offers solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Among 2 analysts covering Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cardlytics has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is -10.23% below currents $37.13 stock price. Cardlytics had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The stock of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. 929,420 are held by Fiera. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings invested in 167,656 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 285,836 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Genesis Asset Managers Llp invested in 3.24% or 3.44M shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Charles Schwab Management reported 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 9,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 534,768 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 170,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Nordea Invest Ab has 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 62,554 shares. 15,955 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Among 3 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weibo has $75 highest and $43.6000 lowest target. $61.87’s average target is 52.80% above currents $40.49 stock price. Weibo had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 10 report.