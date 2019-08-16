Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Reaches $34.35 52-Week High; World Fuel Services (INT) Has 1.32 Sentiment

The stock of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) hit a new 52-week high and has $35.72 target or 4.00% above today’s $34.35 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $784.63 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $35.72 price target is reached, the company will be worth $31.39M more. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 55,998 shares traded. Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has risen 58.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CDLX News: 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Cardlytics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics 4Q Rev $39.3M; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $153.0 MLN – $156.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CARDLYTICS CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER NAMED ATLANTA BUSINESS CHRONICLE’S CORPORATE COUNSEL OF THE YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics Sees 2018 Rev $157M-$160M; 20/04/2018 – Cardlytics Chief Legal Officer Named Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Corporate Counsel of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Cardlytics Sees 1Q Rev $29.5M-$30M

World Fuel Services Corp (INT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 107 funds started new and increased positions, while 81 decreased and sold their equity positions in World Fuel Services Corp. The funds in our database reported: 60.26 million shares, down from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding World Fuel Services Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 61 Increased: 69 New Position: 38.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates purchase data intelligence platforms in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $784.63 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It operates Cardlytics Direct, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach clients through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels; and offers solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Among 2 analysts covering Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cardlytics has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is -2.97% below currents $34.35 stock price. Cardlytics had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Raymond James.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.11 million for 13.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

