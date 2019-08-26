Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Reaches $34.25 52-Week High; Broadfin Capital Has Increased Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Stake

Broadfin Capital Llc increased Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) stake by 235.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadfin Capital Llc acquired 280,706 shares as Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX)’s stock declined 1.75%. The Broadfin Capital Llc holds 400,000 shares with $9.78M value, up from 119,294 last quarter. Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) now has $1.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 131,487 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine)

The stock of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) hit a new 52-week high and has $36.99 target or 8.00% above today's $34.25 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $782.34M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $36.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $62.59M more. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 244,334 shares traded. Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has risen 58.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.04% the S&P500.



Among 2 analysts covering Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cardlytics has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is -2.69% below currents $34.25 stock price. Cardlytics had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 9. SunTrust maintained the shares of CDLX in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates purchase data intelligence platforms in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $782.34 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It operates Cardlytics Direct, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach clients through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels; and offers solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased Novelion Therapeutics Inc stake by 500,000 shares to 729,301 valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teligent Inc New stake by 832,400 shares and now owns 1.99 million shares. Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $48.33’s average target is 180.17% above currents $17.25 stock price. Heron Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Northland Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.